Former donor accuses TRF Board of trying to insert “personal social agenda” with new events

Bill Bean, former festival sponsor, questions whether Three Rivers Festival is appropriate venue for drag shows
Three Rivers Festival logo
Three Rivers Festival logo(TRF)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Three Rivers Festival leadership is undergoing major changes.

Earlier this week, Rick Kinney resigned from his position as operations director, effective March 24, after spending only four months in the role.

“I look forward to seeing the legacy of this 54 year long tradition continue as a staple in our great city, and wish nothing but the best to the Board of Directors and the dedicated volunteers in their mission for success,” Kinney said in a statement sent to 21Alive News.

Thursday, 21Alive News confirmed the resignation of two Three Rivers Festival Board Members. Shelly Barton and Adam Ehle with the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the Three Rivers Festival both shared on Facebook Thursday morning they had resigned from the board effective immediately.

The two shared similar messages, saying while it was a pleasure to work on the board, they could “no longer effectively serve in a capacity that’s mutually beneficial.”

Despite the recent resignations, TRF President John Nichter maintains the festival will continue as planned from July 7 - 15. Nichter also confirmed with 21Alive News, the loss of two sponsors over the past two years. Most recently, he says Ruoff Home Mortgage pulled out. He says Bill Bean, of NAI Hanning and Bean, decided to no longer offer funding in 2021. Nichter says the festival has enough funding to proceed as planned in July.

As this plays out, 21Alive News is learning more about why Bean pulled his funding in 2021. Bean cites the departure of long-time serving Festival Director Jack Hammer. “In early March of 2021 Jack Hammer and I were negotiating a contract for our involvement and financial support of that year’s festival. We had had a previous agreement for 5 years that had expired,” Bean said in a statement. “Before we reached an agreement I was informed that Jack was no longer with the Festival.”

Bean says he went looking for answers about Hammer’s departure. “In several additional conversations with board members I was not satisfied with their decision. Several of us offered suggestions as to board size to increase community involvement and bring expertise in areas the Festival seemed to be having problems with. All suggestions were not even considered and the board made clear they didn’t answer to anyone,” Bean says. “One even said if we didn’t like it they would find other sponsors.”

Bean had donated more than half a million dollars to the festival in recent years. “It was a very difficult decision to withdraw our support after investing over $600,000 to bring the festival back from literally the brink of extinction to a semblance of what it once was. To me Jack Hammer was Mr. Festival and without him it would have died. In the course of trying to find out the reason for why Jack had parted ways someone stated that Jack and the Board had been disagreeing on the direction of the festival,” he says.

Bean also cites disagreements with board decisions. “One of the issues that I was told about was the last minute decision to add a drag show to the events. This did not come from Jack and he never mentioned it. I had always thought of the Festival as an event that avoided political and divisive issues and my conclusion was that the board was trying to insert their personal social agenda onto the festival. I felt this was wrong not because of the event itself but using the festival that way. I would have felt the same way if they wanted to have a MAGA event. The main reason for withdrawing our support was getting rid of Jack and trying to politicize the festival. I can’t speak for any other sponsors and why they may have pulled their support. Anyone who tries to make this into anything else is just badly mistaken.”

Board President Nichter says the festival received criticism and support in 2021 after announcing the addition of a drag show. “We want to be inclusive of all types of people. We felt that even outside of getting that backlash, that we are doing the right thing in letting people have the choice in what they want to come and experience at the festival.”

The Three Rivers Festival added a drag show event in 2021.
Nichter says the drag show is held at night in a closed-off area. “You have to go into our venue. It’s not in an open area that you’re going to accidentally see, or your family is going to see,” he says. “You would have to bring your family into that area to see”

Nichter says the board was aware of the loss of certain sponsors heading into 2023. “We have a large number of sponsors that are with the festival. It wasn’t new and the board has been looking for new sponsorship to fill those voids as well as additional sponsorship and renewing our current sponsorships.”

