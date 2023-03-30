City to soon resume construction on The Lofts at Headwaters Park

Lofts at Headwaters Park mixed use project - rendering
Lofts at Headwaters Park mixed use project - rendering(City of Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After months of no progress at the site of The Lofts at Headwaters Park, City leaders say work will soon resume in downtown Fort Wayne.

The project, which includes 200 apartments, 15 townhomes, commercial space, and a 651-space parking garage, came to a standstill last year. Officials blamed the stalling on inflation and rising construction costs.

The City’s Deputy Director of Redevelopment Jonathan Leist said the lofts were first estimated to cost about $67 million in 2020. But cost estimates handed down in the summer of 2022 show it had increased to $97 million.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division and developer Barrett & Stokely said Thursday morning that construction will resume on Monday, April 3.

The work starting Monday will include street excavation and new sanitary sewer installation on Barr Street, causing a closure on Barr between Superior and Duck streets. That closure is expected to last two weeks. A formal groundbreaking for the lofts is planned for April.

During construction, leaders say Don Hall’s Gas House main entrance on Superior Street will remain open as it has been.

The project site is bounded by Duck, Clinton, Superior, and Barr Streets.
The project site is bounded by Duck, Clinton, Superior, and Barr Streets.(City of Fort Wayne)

