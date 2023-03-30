Bishop Dwenger’s Schleinkofer and Homestead’s Dely join top rifle programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Bishop Dwenger’s Gretchen Schleinkofer and Homestead’s John Dely both signed with top-rated collegiate rifle programs on Wednesday night.

Schleinkofer joined Ole Miss Rifle, a program that’s placed top four in the NCAA Finals for three years in a row and will study computer science for programming.

Dely signed with the US Naval Academy, a goal he’s had since his freshman year, and will study nuclear engineering to, perhaps, one day work on submarines.

