Bishop Dwenger’s Schleinkofer and Homestead’s Dely join top rifle programs

By Chris Ryan
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Bishop Dwenger’s Gretchen Schleinkofer and Homestead’s John Dely both signed with top-rated collegiate rifle programs on Wednesday night.

Schleinkofer joined Ole Miss Rifle, a program that’s placed top four in the NCAA Finals for three years in a row and will study computer science for programming.

Dely signed with the US Naval Academy, a goal he’s had since his freshman year, and will study nuclear engineering to, perhaps, one day work on submarines.

