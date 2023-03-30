Aspen Meadow Elementary introduces message boulder to fundraise for school programs

By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Aspen Meadow Elementary School thought of a way to welcome students, staff, and parents to the school with rock-solid creativity.

Officials with Northwest Allen County say the school was gifted a boulder from a building site in Roanoke. They say the rock sits right at the entrance of the school’s driveway.

School officials say the boulder can be rented out for students and parents to paint creative messages on and can only be used by Aspen Meadow students and their parents.

Aspen Meadow staff say the rock is a great way to create fun and culture and allows NACS’ newest school to establish how they want to be known in the community.

Officials say rock rentals would be great for the school to create revenue to aid staff and students.

Each rock rental begins at 4 p.m. and lasts 24 hours per renter. The school staff says any message going on the boulder must be approved in advance by the school.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

At Home opens first Fort Wayne store, grand opening in May

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris and Jazlynn Bebout
Officials with the home decor store, At Home, have announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its first Fort Wayne location.

News

Citilink leaders considering change to Fort Wayne’s buses

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
Tuesday at the Allen County Public Library, Citilink leaders held a public meeting to collect feedback on a potential low and zero-emission play for the future of Fort Wayne.

Community

Fort Wayne declares April as ‘Safe and Humane Fort Wayne Month’

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Fort Wayne residents are encouraged to get involved with local shelters as April has been named ‘Safe and Humane Fort Wayne Month’.

Community

Visit Fort Wayne wins two Indiana Tourism Awards

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Visit Fort Wayne recently won two Indiana Tourism Awards.

Latest News

Community

Beyond Van Gogh exhibit coming to Memorial Coliseum

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After teasing back in May of 2022 that the viral traveling Van Gogh exhibit is coming to the Summit City—a venue and dates have now been announced.

News

FWCS Superintendent says Student Resource Officers are vital for school safety

Updated: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
For most parents, ensuring their kids are safe at school is of the utmost importance.

Community

Mobile outreach initiative started to get local parents supplies, resources

Updated: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
|
By Ana Ehinger and Jazlynn Bebout
A new outreach initiative for area parents is hitting the road!

News

FW Philharmonic to play for the first time Friday since strike

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic say they will be performing at the Fort Wayne Ballet’s performances of Swan Lake March 24-26.

Community

Local Vietnam Veterans to be honored for Nat. Vietnam Vets Day

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Organizers with the Vietnam National Memorial Shrine and Museum say they will be holding a tribute event this weekend.

Community

Dozens of new homes to be built in Fort Wayne’s Renaissance neighborhood

Updated: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
The City of Fort Wayne says it will continue its partnership with Habitat for Humanity as it announces plans to build dozens of new homes in the city’s Renaissance Pointe neighborhood.