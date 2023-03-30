Aspen Meadow Elementary introduces message boulder to fundraise for school programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Aspen Meadow Elementary School thought of a way to welcome students, staff, and parents to the school with rock-solid creativity.

Officials with Northwest Allen County say the school was gifted a boulder from a building site in Roanoke. They say the rock sits right at the entrance of the school’s driveway.

School officials say the boulder can be rented out for students and parents to paint creative messages on and can only be used by Aspen Meadow students and their parents.

Aspen Meadow staff say the rock is a great way to create fun and culture and allows NACS’ newest school to establish how they want to be known in the community.

“We are so thankful for the rock, the transportation, and placement of it by generous community members. We wanted to show our gratitude for the donors’ kindness, so we placed a plaque beside the rock to remind our community of their gesture.”

Officials say rock rentals would be great for the school to create revenue to aid staff and students.

Each rock rental begins at 4 p.m. and lasts 24 hours per renter. The school staff says any message going on the boulder must be approved in advance by the school.

