Allen County property tax bills to be mailed out next week

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Keep an eye on your mailbox—property tax bills are being mailed out next week in Allen County.

Allen County Chief Deputy Treasurer Samantha Chenery says the bills will be mailed on Thursday, April 6. She says they may be paid in full or in two installments. The first installment is due Wednesday, May 10. Leaders say both the spring and fall remittance coupons are included in the bill; there is no fall mailing.

Chenery says taxpayers must make sure they get their bills. If you don’t receive one, you can request it by calling the Treasurer’s office or printing one from the Treasurer’s website. Unpaid bills or late payments will incur a penalty.

There is also an online payment service that offers options for different payment methods. You can also sign up for e-billing or text reminders for tax bills at the website, details here.

