3 arrested after man chained in basement; beaten for 5 hours

South Bend police serve a search warrant on Wilber Street.
South Bend police serve a search warrant on Wilber Street.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been arrested for confinement after a search warrant was executed at a home in South Bend on Tuesday.

According to the South Bend Police Department, last Wednesday, March 22, a man was invited to a home in the 1200 block of Wilber Street on the premise that he would pick up both food and heroin.

When the man arrived, he was asked into the kitchen, where he was ambushed by four people, two of which were armed with guns.

One of the suspects threatened to shoot him and even released a round above the man’s head. The suspects then forced the man into the basement, and he was bound with various ropes, chains, and cords, after which he was beaten with pieces of wood and an electrical cord.

One of the suspects would later use that same electrical cord to strangle the man.

The man said he was gagged with a shirt, waterboarded, burned with a cigar, and tortured for about five hours, after which he was able to escape his bindings and run to a nearby home to call the police.

When officers arrived, they found him with the electrical cord still wrapped around his neck.

The Violent Crimes Unit identified three of the suspects and arrested them in the wake of the executed search warrant almost a week later, on Tuesday, March 28.

Hollins faces multiple charges in relation to a criminal confinement case in South Bend on...
Hollins faces multiple charges in relation to a criminal confinement case in South Bend on March 30, 2023.(St. Joseph County Jail)

Robert Hollins IV, 35, faces multiple charges, including:

  • Criminal Confinement While Armed with a Deadly Weapon
  • Criminal Confinement with Moderate Bodily Injury
  • Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury
  • Armed Robbery
  • Intimidation
  • Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury
  • Pointing a Firearm at Another
  • Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun
  • Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun- Prior Felony Conviction within the last 15 years
Guyton faces multiple charges in relation to a criminal confinement case in South Bend on March...
Guyton faces multiple charges in relation to a criminal confinement case in South Bend on March 30, 2023.(St. Joseph County Jail)

Eddie Guyton, 24, faces multiple charges, including:

  • Criminal Confinement While Armed with a Deadly Weapon
  • Criminal Confinement with Moderate Bodily Injury
  • Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury
  • Armed Robbery
  • Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury
  • Strangulation
Alexus faces multiple charges in relation to a criminal confinement case in South Bend on March...
Alexus faces multiple charges in relation to a criminal confinement case in South Bend on March 30, 2023.(St. Joseph County Jail)

Alexus Guerrero, 26, faces multiple charges, including:

  • Criminal Confinement While Armed with a Deadly Weapon
  • Criminal Confinement with Moderate Bodily Injury
  • Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury
  • Armed Robbery
  • Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

