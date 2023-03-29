Turnstone to spread disability awareness with “Center Stage” talent show

By Jessica Walter
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Returning for the second year, the Turnstone Center for Children & Adults with Disabilities will host a talent show Tuesday, May 9th.

Next week, the talented participants for this year’s show will be announced. They say the event gives people with or without disabilities the opportunity to showcase their talent in a fully accessible way.

The winner will win a $1,000 cash prize.

It will take place at The Clyde on May 9th. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available through their website or by calling the Turnstone Center.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Jordan White
Fort Wayne man sentenced for child sex crimes in Adams County
Beyond Van Gogh
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit coming to Memorial Coliseum
Nicholas Johnson
Former Huntington U track coach arrested on new charges
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested

Latest News

The Plex reinstalls fabric for large dome following its collapse in the June 2022 derecho.
The Plex South large dome to be reinstalled months after 2022 derecho
A new 'Opioid Rescue Kit' containing Narcan and fentanyl testing strips can now be found at the...
8th Narcan box placed in Fort Wayne for community access
Police in Lafayette say a 16-month-old boy who was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon was...
Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Lafayette
Graphic
FWPD warns of new scam involving phony SBA letters