Turnstone to spread disability awareness with “Center Stage” talent show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Returning for the second year, the Turnstone Center for Children & Adults with Disabilities will host a talent show Tuesday, May 9th.

Next week, the talented participants for this year’s show will be announced. They say the event gives people with or without disabilities the opportunity to showcase their talent in a fully accessible way.

The winner will win a $1,000 cash prize.

It will take place at The Clyde on May 9th. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available through their website or by calling the Turnstone Center.

