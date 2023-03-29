Should Indiana fund firearm training for teachers?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Under Indiana State law, individual school districts get to decide whether their teachers are allowed to carry in the classroom.

House Bill 1177 keeps that option in place. The bill adds funding for a state-run training program if districts opt in.

“You have a place where you have people who obey gun laws are made easy victims for those who don’t obey gun laws and it really is that simple,” Representative Jim Lucas (R-District 69) said.

Rep. Lucas is the author of a bill that would create and fund voluntary handgun training for teachers.

The bill has already passed the House and waiting for a committee hearing in the Senate.

If passed, teachers would have access to a state-funded course.

The course would include 40 hours of training with a certified instructor including active shooter scenarios. School districts would not be required to participate.

“This training class, this 40 plus hours, is designed to take the average person on the street and get them to a level of proficiency in the event of an active shooter they will at least have an opportunity to defend themselves and those around them if they choose to,” Lucas said.

But the bill has some lawmakers worried.

“Teachers should not be the first line of defense,” Representative Kyle Miller said. “Teachers shouldn’t be the last line of defense. Teachers should not be in the line of defense at all.”

Democratic State Representative Kyle Miller of Fort Wayne says the funding the bill calls for would be better spent elsewhere.

“We could be investing in school resources officers and other school safety measures that we could be funding that could help another Nashville or any of the other mass shootings,” Miller said. “But instead, we are focusing on these very small niche issues that aren’t getting us anywhere near the solution to the problem.”

Only a few school districts in Indiana currently have staff members who carry a gun. The Jay County School Corporation is one of those districts.

East Allen County School Corporation, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Northeast Allen County Schools, and Southwest Allen County Schools all don’t allow their teachers to carry.

