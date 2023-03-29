The Plex South large dome to be reinstalled months after 2022 derecho

The Plex reinstalls fabric for large dome following its collapse in the June 2022 derecho.
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The large dome at The Plex South is being reinstalled.

This comes after the June 2022 derecho that contained up to 90 mile-per-hour winds that collapsed the entire dome.

BACKGROUND ARTICLE: The Plex South large dome collapses during Monday’s derecho

The Plex, known locally for holding many soccer and baseball practices and camps, is no stranger to a collapsing dome at the facility, given the smaller dome collapsed about eight years before the June derecho destroyed the large dome.

Co-Owner Bobby Poursanidis says a more durable, advanced fabric that contains a sunroof will be installed in place of the old dome.

Poursanidis says that even though the smaller dome of The Plex has been occupied since the storm, they plan to bring people back to the larger facility by holding an open house once the large dome is restored.

Officials say they anticipate completing the dome within the next three weeks.

