PFW, Purdue blocking TikTok on school network

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Those hoping to scroll on TikTok while on the university network at Purdue Fort Wayne (PFW) will soon be out of luck.

Purdue University Senior Communication Specialist Trevor Peters says due to cybersecurity risks, the university has started to block access to TikTok while on the school’s wifi network. PFW’s communications director told 21Alive that the local campus is working on implementing this measure as well.

Peters said risks to user data privacy and the “algorithmic censorship of free speech” were factors in the decision to block the social media app on Purdue networks.

“This step is based on TikTok’s overly invasive privacy and use agreements that allow for significant access to phone data (such as keystrokes, geolocation and contacts) and the need, based on a Purdue IT security audit, to provide further protection for Purdue University systems. This move does not cover non-Purdue cellular, home or public Wi-Fi,” Peters said in a statement.

PFW officials say they are working on blocking access to the app as well but did not provide a timeline for such change. Students are still able to access TikTok by using cellular data or public wifi.

The app has long been under scrutiny by politicians. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew recently appeared before lawmakers who shared concerns about security breaches and possible outside surveillance. So far, the Associated Press reports that there is no evidence to suggest TikTok has ever turned over user data to the Chinese government, as some of its critics have argued it would do.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

