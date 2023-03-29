Man arrested in several area bank robberies sentenced in federal court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 51-year-old Ohio man has been sentenced on federal charges following several bank robberies in the area.

The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana says Bart Ely of Ohio City, Ohio, was sentenced to 71 months in prison and 3 years of probation after pleading guilty to bank robbery. He was also ordered to pay $401 in restitution.

On June 4, 2021, police say Ely walked into a Bluffton bank and handed the teller a note telling them not to make a sound and to give him the money or he would shoot. He then ran off before being arrested later in the day once he was identified from photos shared by police and local media.

Police said he was wanted in at least five other robberies, including a second one in Bluffton and others in Troy, Ohio.

Less than two weeks later, Fort Wayne police said Ely was wanted after holding up the Old National Bank on Jefferson Blvd.

