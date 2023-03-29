At Home opens first Fort Wayne store, grand opening in May

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the home decor store, At Home, have announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its first Fort Wayne location.

Officials with At Home say the Fort Wayne location opened its doors to customers on Wednesday for a soft launch.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Tuesday, April 4, at 3:45 p.m. at 4120 Illinois Rd. At Home will be in the former Burlington Coat Factory near Jefferson Pointe. Previously, the area’s closest At Home was in Noblesville.

The grand opening for the store is May 6.

