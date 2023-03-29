At Home to open first Fort Wayne store in May

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new home decor store has announced its grand opening date for its first-ever Fort Wayne store.

Officials with the home decor store At Home have announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its first Fort Wayne location.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Tuesday, April 4, at 3:45 p.m. at 4120 Illinois Rd. At Home will be in the former Burlington Coat Factory.

Officials say the Illinois Road location will be the company’s first store in Fort Wayne. The closest At Home retailer was in Noblesville.

The grand opening for the store is May 6, and officials say the first 50 shoppers will receive a gift.

