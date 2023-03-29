FWPD warns of new scam involving phony SBA letters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is warning residents of a new scam involving fraudulent letters from the Small Business Administration.

FWPD says its Financial Crime Division recently received two reports from people who said they got letters in the mail from the Small Business Administration (SBA) about delinquent payments. In both cases, the targets were given a phone number to call with questions.

One reported number was 800-736-6048, which is not associated with the SBA. The address given for the “SBA” was 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155, which FWPD says was formerly used by the SBA but is now for sale. Citizens are reminded to not give their social security number or other sensitive information to the caller at that number.

They say anyone who gets a similar letter from the SBA and has never had a loan from the organization should go to the SBA website and compare the phone numbers with those listed on the website. If they don’t match, it’s a scam. Officials note that there are multiple SBA programs and many different phone numbers associated with them.

Police say this is an in-depth scam where “great effort is made into making it look legitimate”.

