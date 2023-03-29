FWPD warns of new scam involving phony SBA letters

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is warning residents of a new scam involving fraudulent letters from the Small Business Administration.

FWPD says its Financial Crime Division recently received two reports from people who said they got letters in the mail from the Small Business Administration (SBA) about delinquent payments. In both cases, the targets were given a phone number to call with questions.

One reported number was 800-736-6048, which is not associated with the SBA. The address given for the “SBA” was 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155, which FWPD says was formerly used by the SBA but is now for sale. Citizens are reminded to not give their social security number or other sensitive information to the caller at that number.

They say anyone who gets a similar letter from the SBA and has never had a loan from the organization should go to the SBA website and compare the phone numbers with those listed on the website. If they don’t match, it’s a scam. Officials note that there are multiple SBA programs and many different phone numbers associated with them.

Police say this is an in-depth scam where “great effort is made into making it look legitimate”.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Jordan White
Fort Wayne man sentenced for child sex crimes in Adams County
Beyond Van Gogh
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit coming to Memorial Coliseum
Nicholas Johnson
Former Huntington U track coach arrested on new charges
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested

Latest News

The Plex reinstalls fabric for large dome following its collapse in the June 2022 derecho.
The Plex South large dome to be reinstalled months after 2022 derecho
A new 'Opioid Rescue Kit' containing Narcan and fentanyl testing strips can now be found at the...
8th Narcan box placed in Fort Wayne for community access
Police in Lafayette say a 16-month-old boy who was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon was...
Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Lafayette
Turnstone Center Stage
Turnstone to spread disability awareness with “Center Stage” talent show