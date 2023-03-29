Citilink leaders considering change to Fort Wayne’s buses

By Alex Null
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tuesday, Citilink leaders held a public meeting to collect feedback on a potential low and zero-emission plan for the future of transportation in Fort Wayne.

Leaders say the plan would transition Citilink from standard diesel buses to more environmentally friendly ones.

Buses emit carbon dioxide, which is a potent greenhouse gas. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says 27% of American greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation. Buses are a small part of that.

Tuesday’s meeting was led by Citilink General Manager and CEO John Metzinger. He says the reason for switching to more environmentally friendly buses is to reduce the impact on climate change from those greenhouse gases.

Metzinger says, even though the transition would take several years, it would improve the health and air quality of Fort Wayne.

“What we’ve learned is each low or zero-emission bus is like taking 27 cars off of the road,” Metzinger said.

He admits the cost of a project like this is not cheap.

“It’s a significant investment to go to low or zero-emission busses,” Metzinger said. “By comparison, a standard diesel bus cost around $570,000, a hybrid bus is a couple hundred thousand dollars more and an electric bus is getting close to a million dollars.”

Metzinger says 80% of the cost is covered by federal funding, but the other 20% would need to come from local funding.

He says the federal government has made a huge commitment towards low and zero-emission buses and he hopes Fort Wayne can be part of that transition.

Metzinger says Citilink will be holding another public meeting Wednesday at the Botanical Conservatory from 6-7 p.m. He invites those interested in learning more to come.

