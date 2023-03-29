8th Narcan box placed in Fort Wayne for community access

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance has added yet another life-saving resource to the community this week.

Tuesday, the group posted to Facebook celebrating the installation of their 8th Narcan box in Fort Wayne. Narcan can reverse opioid overdoses, including street drugs like heroin and fentanyl, and prescription versions including oxycodone.

The newest box is located at the front of the Positive Resource Connection building, at 525 Oxford Street. The “opioid rescue kit” found in the box includes Narcan and fentanyl testing strips. Everything in the box is free and available to anyone 24/7.

Leaders tell us fentanyl-related overdose deaths are on the rise among young people, an epidemic that is being seen nationwide. A study published by the Pediatrics journal earlier this month shows the majority of drug-related deaths in U.S. children were accidental overdoses.

In an effort to help curb overdose deaths, the group is working with the OverdoseLifeline to make Narcan more readily available.

The OverdoseLifeline’s website has a map of all of the places Narcan is readily available in Indiana, searchable by city. You can view that list here. If you ever come across an empty opioid rescue kit box, you are asked to call 844-554-3354, ext. 5.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved selling naloxone, a Narcan nasal spray, over the counter to help improve access to the life-saving drug. According to the Associated Press, advocates say it’s important to get Narcan to the people who are most likely to be around overdoses, from people who use the drugs to their friends and relatives.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.