21INVESTIGATES: Why hasn’t the county committed to help fund our ambulance provider?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - When you call 911, an ambulance should arrive quickly to help but when facing a paramedic shortage that timely response comes at a cost.
After raising wages to keep enough paramedics on the streets, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has exhausted it’s funds. The Fort Wayne City Council is giving them $3 million to keep them in operation, but now council members say the county should pitch in too.
In February, TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz sent a letter to the city council and to the Allen County County Commissioners letting them know his ambulance service is in desperate need of money. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, some council members were pressing Benz. They asked, why hasn’t the county offered money yet?
Is this question fair? 21Investigates took a look at new data obtained.
TRAA ambulances are responsible for 265,000 residents inside Fort Wayne city limits. They’re responsible for 30,000 people in the rest of the county.
According to data from November 2021 and May 2022, a seven month period, 21Investigates found that 3% of 911 calls came from the county.
Should that be how much the county needs to contribute? That would mean $90,000 of the $3 million total request from TRAA.
21Investigates requested an on-camera interview with county commissioners Tuesday but it was denied and the following statement was shared instead.
Wednesday, 21Investigates made a second request for an interview and commissioners denied the opportunity and said they will only talk with TRAA board members and city council members until a final funding decision has been made on their end.
Allen County Commissioners have their regular meeting Friday morning, stay with us for updates.
