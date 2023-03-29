21INVESTIGATES: Why hasn’t the county committed to help fund our ambulance provider?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - When you call 911, an ambulance should arrive quickly to help but when facing a paramedic shortage that timely response comes at a cost.

After raising wages to keep enough paramedics on the streets, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has exhausted it’s funds. The Fort Wayne City Council is giving them $3 million to keep them in operation, but now council members say the county should pitch in too.

In February, TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz sent a letter to the city council and to the Allen County County Commissioners letting them know his ambulance service is in desperate need of money. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, some council members were pressing Benz. They asked, why hasn’t the county offered money yet?

Is this question fair? 21Investigates took a look at new data obtained.

TRAA ambulances are responsible for 265,000 residents inside Fort Wayne city limits. They’re responsible for 30,000 people in the rest of the county.

According to data from November 2021 and May 2022, a seven month period, 21Investigates found that 3% of 911 calls came from the county.

Should that be how much the county needs to contribute? That would mean $90,000 of the $3 million total request from TRAA.

Why hasn’t the county committed to help fund our ambulance provider?

21Investigates requested an on-camera interview with county commissioners Tuesday but it was denied and the following statement was shared instead.

“The Allen County Board of Commissioners received a funding request letter from Joel Benz, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA), on February 22, 2023. The Commissioners noted that the letter not only outlined the financial need but also itemized steps taken to improve services and provided assurances of transparency and timely financial reporting. Access to life-saving emergency medical care is important to the Commissioners and was one of the top driving factors in the establishment of Fire Protection Districts in unincorporated Allen County in January 2023. There are many neighborhoods in Allen County that border Fort Wayne proper and are under contract with TRAA rather than the fire district. Therefore, it is in the best interest of the Commissioners to know that when these constituents call 911, help is on its way. The Commissioners are in regular communication with TRAA leadership and are taking all information under advisement. They continue to monitor the ambulance service’s efforts toward financial stability and solvency and will help in ways that make sense for the health of the county, fiscally, but also the safety and security of all Allen County residents.”

Wednesday, 21Investigates made a second request for an interview and commissioners denied the opportunity and said they will only talk with TRAA board members and city council members until a final funding decision has been made on their end.

Allen County Commissioners have their regular meeting Friday morning, stay with us for updates.

