YWCA to screen “The Color of Care” to educate on healthcare disparities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The YWCA is screening “The Color of Care,” as they prepare for the Race Against Racism in April.

The film, produced by Oprah Winfrey in 2022, explains how people of color receive substantially substandard health care and how the COVID-19 pandemic brought this issue to the forefront of conversation.

YWCA Director of Mission Advancement Carla Kilgore says they chose the film because they felt like there were important topics discussed that are prevalent right here in Fort Wayne, such as heightened maternal mortality rates, wage gaps and poverty rates.

She went on to add that she thinks these issues need attention so everyone in the community has the same opportunities to live healthy lives.

The screening will take place at the Magee-O’Connor theater at Indiana Tech Tuesday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will follow at 6:45 p.m. There will be popcorn and drinks available. Discussion will follow.

