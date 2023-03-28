Visit Fort Wayne wins two Indiana Tourism Awards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Visit Fort Wayne earned its bragging rights.

The organization recently won two Indiana Tourism Awards. The award celebrates tourism businesses for creativity and innovation.

They say they won an award for “Best New Merchandise,” for Phan Gear’s Poster Print Series as well as an award for “Best Visitor’s Guide.”

Visit Fort Wayne officials say they were the only organization to win two awards at the ceremony.

