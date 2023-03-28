Visit Fort Wayne wins two Indiana Tourism Awards

Visit Fort Wayne awards
Visit Fort Wayne awards(Visit Fort Wayne)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Visit Fort Wayne earned its bragging rights.

The organization recently won two Indiana Tourism Awards. The award celebrates tourism businesses for creativity and innovation.

They say they won an award for “Best New Merchandise,” for Phan Gear’s Poster Print Series as well as an award for “Best Visitor’s Guide.”

Visit Fort Wayne officials say they were the only organization to win two awards at the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Indiana State Police held a press conference Sunday to announce an update in the case.
Police: Indiana remains are those of man missing since 2018
Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the scene of a crash...
“Thousand-yard stare:” Officer recounts Adams Co. DUI crash that injured two Bluffton teens
Fort Wayne native Samuel Harness advances to Hollywood Week on American Idol.
FW native Samuel Harness advances to Hollywood Week on American Idol
Nicholas Johnson
New charges filed against former Huntington U track coach

Latest News

Beyond Van Gogh
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit coming to Memorial Coliseum
SRO GFX
FWCS Superintendent says Student Resource Officers are vital for school safety
Healthier Moms and Babies unveil "The Hopper", a mobile outreach vehicle.
Mobile outreach initiative started to get local parents supplies, resources
FW Philharmonic to play for the first time Friday since strike