Vera Bradley launches 2023 outlet ticket sales

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Vera Bradley fans, ready your wallets!

Officials have announced ticket sales began at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the 2023 Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale.

The sale is back by popular demand after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The sale will be hosted at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from June 14-18.

Organizers say the tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, and tickets are $6 each.

They say tickets are required to shop at the sale between June 14-16. These days are for “early bird” shoppers who purchase their tickets by Sunday, April 3. Early ticket buyers will also receive special offers.

The first three days of the sale are for ticket holders to take advantage of the best selection of Very Bradley bags, travel pieces, and other items.

Vera Bradley officials say June 17-18 will be open to the public.

For more information on the outlet sale and early bird offers, visit the Vera Bradley website.

