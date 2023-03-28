Tell Julian: A Visit to SMPL Kitchen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - When you’re eating out, it can be difficult to find healthy choices. But at SMPL Kitchen, they want to provide customers with a healthy, but also tasty meal.

SMPL Kitchen is located inside OPS Dupont Fitness Center. However, you don’t have to be a member of the gym to enjoy the restaurant.

At SMPL Kitchen, they don’t complicate food.

It’s all about fresh ingredients and bold flavors.

“I think that’s kind of a misconception, that you have to compromise eating healthy for flavor and that’s so not true.”

Owner Lysa Pelkington says they’ve been open for almost two years and the community support has been overwhelming.

“I think Fort Wayne is the most amazing city at responding to local. And we have just been showered with love and support from day one,” said Pelkington.

Whether you’re in the mood for a wrapped up wrap, seasonal salad or hearty bowl, you can enjoy your food knowing the high fat and high sugar ingredients are cut out.

“Inside the restaurant we do not have sugar, we don’t have butter, we don’t have cream, mayonnaise, sour cream, so we’re using substitutes. For example, what people would deem a ranch dressing, we have what is called a creamy herb. And instead of using sour cream or mayonnaise, we use non-fat Greek yogurt,” said Pelkington.

Customers say it’s nice to have a healthy option when you’re on the go!

For more information about SMPL Kitchen, click here.

