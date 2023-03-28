PLANETS ON PARADE: 5 planets to line up in the night sky

(CNN) - Get ready to look up to the sky—a planetary parade is coming.

The alignment of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus will become visible Friday and will stay that way over the next couple of weeks.

Onlookers should be able to catch the best glimpse of the five-planet alignment on Tuesday evening, just after sunset.

It will be visible just underneath the crescent moon across the northern and southern hemispheres.

Alignments like this one appear every few years or so.

An expert says much of it will be visible to the naked eye, even in urban areas with significant light pollution.

