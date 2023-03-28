Indiana boy, 16, gets 65-year sentence in man’s 2022 slaying

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old northeastern Indiana boy has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for fatally shooting a man during a robbery outside a Fort Wayne church.

An Allen County judge sentenced Aung San Oo on Monday to the maximum prison sentence under the Fort Wayne teen’s plea agreement in the slaying of Luke Borror, 21.

Oo, who was 15 at the time of Borror’s killing, was charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty in February to felony murder in exchange for prosecutors dismissing other charges he faced, The Journal Gazette reported.

Borror was slain in April 2022, in the parking lot of the New Covenant Worship Center as the congregation was attending services inside. Police said Borror met Oo and another teen, Swar Hit, outside the church to deal in one-use vaping devices known as puff bars.

According to court documents, church video showed Borror and Oo struggling over a backpack shortly before Oo fatally shot Borror.

Hit, who was 16 at the time of the killing, was also charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty to robbery in October and faces up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing is set for April 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Jordan White
Fort Wayne man sentenced for child sex crimes in Adams County
Beyond Van Gogh
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit coming to Memorial Coliseum
Nicholas Johnson
Former Huntington U track coach arrested on new charges
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested

Latest News

The Plex reinstalls fabric for large dome following its collapse in the June 2022 derecho.
The Plex South large dome to be reinstalled months after 2022 derecho
A new 'Opioid Rescue Kit' containing Narcan and fentanyl testing strips can now be found at the...
8th Narcan box placed in Fort Wayne for community access
Police in Lafayette say a 16-month-old boy who was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon was...
Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Lafayette
Turnstone Center Stage
Turnstone to spread disability awareness with “Center Stage” talent show
Graphic
FWPD warns of new scam involving phony SBA letters