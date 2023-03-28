Beyond Van Gogh exhibit coming to Memorial Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After teasing back in May of 2022 that the viral traveling Van Gogh exhibit is coming to the Summit City—a venue and dates have now been announced.

Officials announced Tuesday morning that the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from June 24 - August 10.

Tickets start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids ages 5-15, plus ticketing fees. Tickets go on sale to the public starting March 30 here.

According to the website, the exhibit features over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks through projection technology and an original score. It takes up over 30,000 square feet, making it the largest immersive experience in the country and offering room to safely space out.

Van Gogh’s most well-known works like “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” are projected all over the walls and floors, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the swirling details. Over 5 million tickets have been sold for these displays across the world, making it one of the most popular traveling art exhibits.

