Beyond Van Gogh exhibit coming to Memorial Coliseum

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After teasing back in May of 2022 that the viral traveling Van Gogh exhibit is coming to the Summit City—a venue and dates have now been announced.

Officials announced Tuesday morning that the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from June 24 - August 10.

Tickets start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids ages 5-15, plus ticketing fees. Tickets go on sale to the public starting March 30 here.

According to the website, the exhibit features over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks through projection technology and an original score. It takes up over 30,000 square feet, making it the largest immersive experience in the country and offering room to safely space out.

Van Gogh’s most well-known works like “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” are projected all over the walls and floors, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the swirling details. Over 5 million tickets have been sold for these displays across the world, making it one of the most popular traveling art exhibits.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Visit Fort Wayne wins two Indiana Tourism Awards

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
Visit Fort Wayne recently won two Indiana Tourism Awards.

News

FWCS Superintendent says Student Resource Officers are vital for school safety

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
For most parents, ensuring their kids are safe at school is of the utmost importance.

Community

Mobile outreach initiative started to get local parents supplies, resources

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ana Ehinger and Jazlynn Bebout
A new outreach initiative for area parents is hitting the road!

News

FW Philharmonic to play for the first time Friday since strike

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic say they will be performing at the Fort Wayne Ballet’s performances of Swan Lake March 24-26.

Latest News

Community

Local Vietnam Veterans to be honored for Nat. Vietnam Vets Day

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Organizers with the Vietnam National Memorial Shrine and Museum say they will be holding a tribute event this weekend.

Community

Dozens of new homes to be built in Fort Wayne’s Renaissance neighborhood

Updated: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
The City of Fort Wayne says it will continue its partnership with Habitat for Humanity as it announces plans to build dozens of new homes in the city’s Renaissance Pointe neighborhood.

News

Homestead high jumper medals at New Balance Nationals despite stolen gear

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
Despite his stolen gear, Ethan Widenhoefer was able to medal and earn All-American title at Nationals.

Community

Yats, Chicken Salad Chick, more coming to Jefferson Pointe

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Jefferson Pointe has announced several new additions to the shopping center—some of which are brand new to the Summit City.

Community

Taste of the Arts Festival returns to Fort Wayne this summer

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Art lovers and culture seekers, look no further than the Taste of the Arts Festival that is returning to Fort Wayne this summer.

Community

City announces days for spring brown leaf bag collection

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Get ready for some spring cleaning!