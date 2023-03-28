FWCS Superintendent says Student Resource Officers are vital for school safety

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For most parents, ensuring their kids are safe at school is of the utmost importance.

“We want to be proactive, not reactive,” Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) Superintendent Mark Daniel said.

Superintendent Daniel says safety is a huge priority.

“When a parent drops one of their children off at school, they want to know that that child’s safe,” Daniel said. “If I’m a staff member, I want to know that I have a work environment that’s safe. We owe that to our parents and to our children as well as our educators and that’s the importance. Safety.”

On Monday, the FWCS board approved the continuation of the Student Resource Officer (SRO) program. That means the six officers currently serving that role will remain and more could be added later.

“Our plan with our future referendum in regard to safety and health is to add additional SRO’s,” Daniel said.

Taxpayers will have to approve that plan. It comes at a time when safety is a major concern for parents and staff.

School officials said nine weapons had been discovered in FWCS schools so far this year. Daniel says the number hasn’t increased but speaks to the need for additional security measures.

“Again, our idea is how can we have coverage moving forward as we look at our health and safety referendum,” Daniel said.

Number of Weapons Discovered in FWCS Schools (WPTA)

Outside of safety concerns, Daniel says SROs are vital in giving kids another person to talk to.

“I like to see SRO officers that have relationships with students,” Daniel said. “It’s really about relationships. It’s not about ‘oh this is a police officer’. No, this is a police officer who’s here to assist you and help you.”

