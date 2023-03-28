Fort Wayne man sentenced for child sex crimes in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to child molestation charges in a case out of Adams County has been sentenced.

Court documents say 27-year-old Jordan White was arrested following an assault on June 10, 2022.

Police say they spoke with the victim, who said White recently added her on Snapchat but did not know him otherwise. She said she told White she was 11, and he said he “didn’t care”. On June 10, documents say White went to the child’s home and messaged her to get in his van.

The girl told detectives White drove her to a park and then began sexually assaulting her. She said she felt she had to comply, saying White looked like he would hurt her if she said no.

White then noticed flashing police lights and told the girl to get dressed and get out of the van. Police took the girl to safety and then found White in the van, saying he attempted to run off before he was taken into custody.

He was then charged with five counts of child molestation and two counts of resisting law enforcement. On March 23, he pleaded guilty to two counts of child molesting, and all other charges were dropped in the plea deal.

He was then sentenced to 35 years behind bars and 15 years of probation.

