Fort Wayne declares April as ‘Safe and Humane Fort Wayne Month’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne residents are encouraged to get involved with local shelters as April has been named ‘Safe and Humane Fort Wayne Month’.

Tuesday morning, leaders from both Humane Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control gathered at the Mayor’s Office for the proclamation. They say the move was to help encourage the community to support the shelters by volunteering, fostering, donating, or adopting a pet to celebrate the month.

Both shelters have an array of programs including transfer, community outreach, and other humane programs, policies, and partnerships they say are necessary to provide the best care for dogs and cats.

“We need the community’s assistance to ensure we can provide the best possible outcome for the animals in our care. Adopting one of the thousands of animals, becoming a temporary foster home, volunteering a few hours a month, and or donating so we can continue fulfilling our mission are all options to create a safe and humane community,” Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Director Amy-Jo Sites said.

To get involved, visit either the Humane Fort Wayne or FWACC website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.