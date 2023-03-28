Allen Superior Court launches new Domestic Violence Court

By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Superior Court launched Monday its new Family Domestic Violence Court (FDVC).

Officials say the new “problem-solving court,” as it is referred to, was established to offer resources to survivors and people convicted of domestic violence.

Court officials say they noticed a pattern among children in domestic violence situations, saying they often become targets of violence or even go on to become violent themselves.

They say they believe a new approach may relieve that problem, as well as help people put their lives back together.

Judge Lori Morgan, who will preside over the new court, says the FDVC is the first of its kind in Indiana and joins other “problem-solving” programs such as drug court and veterans court.

Officials say the program can last from 8 to 24 months, and in order to participate in the court, participants but acknowledge current or past domestic violence or mental health needs, and cannot be a participant in another problem-solving court.

They say this will be the eighth problem-solving court in Allen County and will join more than 200 other domestic violence courts across the country.

