Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum to close until May

(WYMT)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials at the Veterans National Memorial and Shrine Museum say the museum will temporarily close starting Tuesday.

Officials say the March 28 closing is to give members time to “complete the transition” to a new facility.

They say they will reopen on Saturday, May 27, to celebrate the grand opening of the W. Paul Wolf War History Museum.

