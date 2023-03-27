Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum to close until May

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials at the Veterans National Memorial and Shrine Museum say the museum will temporarily close starting Tuesday.

Officials say the March 28 closing is to give members time to “complete the transition” to a new facility.

They say they will reopen on Saturday, May 27, to celebrate the grand opening of the W. Paul Wolf War History Museum.

