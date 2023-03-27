“Thousand-yard stare:” Officer recounts Adams Co. DUI crash that injured two Bluffton teens

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Newly-released court documents highlight a first-responding Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s account of the Adams County crash that left two teenagers injured earlier this month.

In the documents, the officer says he was called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of S.R. 124 and C.R. 700 West in Adams County a little after 8:40 on the evening of March 9. He says he saw several bystanders aiding three injured people when he arrived.

He also says the injured people were lying and sitting on the ground.

The deputy says the 17-year-old girl was found lying unresponsive in the field. He believed she was showing “agonal breathing” or gasping for air. He says the girl had a very faint pulse. The officer says he could not feel her pulse after a few minutes.

The officer says he asked an officer from the Monroe Police Department to perform CPR on the girl. He recalls her pulse returning after a short time.

He says he spoke with the hospital staff later and said staff told him the girl had “severe injuries to her kidneys” and suffered “internal bleeding and was rushed to surgery.”

The deputy also recounts the 16-year-old passenger, the girl’s boyfriend, lying on the ground near the girl. He says the teenager was complaining of leg injuries. At the hospital, the officer says he was told by medical staff the boy underwent X-Rays for a “possible broken leg and collar bone.”

The deputy also says the boy told him at the hospital the driver who caused the crash, 41-year-old Christen Gerber, was driving at a “high rate of speed” on C.R. 700 West. The boy also said he “looked to his left” right after the crash and did not see his girlfriend in the driver’s seat.

Court documents show Gerber was driving nearly 60 miles per hour when she crashed into the teenagers. The deputy said she was sitting in the field when he arrived at the crash.

He says another deputy at the scene told him Gerber had been drinking and “was possibly intoxicated.” He says Gerber had “too much” to drink when asked how much she had to drink. Documents show Gerber smelled of alcohol on her breath and had a “thousand-yard stare.”

The deputy in the court documents said Gerber admitted to running through the stop sign at the intersection, citing she claimed she did not see the stop sign before the crash. She also admitted to driving nearly 60 miles per hour.

Officers say they noticed Gerber had “open alcoholic beverages” in her Chevy Traverse.

A probable cause affidavit shows Gerber had fractured ribs on her right side and back. It also reveals her blood alcohol level when she was tested was .214.

The deputy says in the affidavit the girl “has made an incredible recovery” and is still in the hospital.

Christen Gerber is facing two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

