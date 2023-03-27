Police: Indiana remains are those of man missing since 2018

Indiana State Police held a press conference Sunday to announce an update in the case.
Indiana State Police held a press conference Sunday to announce an update in the case.(Spencer County Sheriff's Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISNEY, Ind. (AP) — Human remains found by hunters in far southern Indiana have been identified as those of a local man who was 40 when he vanished in 2018, state police said.

Two hunters who were searching for deer antlers alerted authorities Saturday that they had discovered skeletal remains they believed were human in Spencer County near the small town of Chrisney.

Indiana State Police announced Sunday that anthropologists had identified the remains as those of Donald Westfall Jr., using dental records.

Westfall was 40 when he was last seen on June 27, 2018, in Chrisney, several miles north of the Ohio River in an area of southern Indiana that’s about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Louisville, Kentucky.

State Police Sgt. Robbie Lambert said there will be a forensic examination in the coming days on the remains for authorities’ ongoing death investigation. Investigators said it’s too early to tell if there was any foul play involved in Westfall’s death or determine his cause of death.

“I commend the hunters who came forward yesterday,” Lambert said Sunday. “... I just can’t express how important it is to law enforcement to have the support of our communities.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Olympic volleyball player, Lloy Ball arrest with OWI on Friday.
Former Olympian Lloy Ball charged with drunk driving
Police reported Scottie Morris was found safe Friday.
Police: Missing Eaton teen found safe
Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the scene of a crash...
“Thousand-yard stare:” Officer recounts Adams Co. DUI crash that injured two Bluffton teens
ISP looking for driver of on hit-and-run crash
ISP looking for driver of on hit-and-run outside of Auburn
Fort Wayne native Samuel Harness advances to Hollywood Week on American Idol.
FW native Samuel Harness advances to Hollywood Week on American Idol

Latest News

American Idol finalist, Wabash native Zachariah Smith to visit Wabash High School Thursday
New program looking to help school districts with students potentially dealing with trauma
New program looking to help school districts with students potentially dealing with trauma
31-year-old Scott Keber
One arrested, police searchng for tips in Van Wert Co. fires
Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the scene of a crash...
“Thousand-yard stare:” Officer recounts Adams Co. DUI crash that injured two Bluffton teens