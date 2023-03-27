One arrested, police searching for tips in Van Wert Co. fires

31-year-old Scott Keber
31-year-old Scott Keber
By Evan Harris and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public for help after several recent fires were reported in the area.

The sheriff’s office announced Sunday morning that 31-year-old Scott P. Keber of Ohio City was arrested connected to a fire at a home near Willshire around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say they arrested Keber after someone reported seeing him setting fire to the home. Police say they found his vehicle and collected information at the Glenmore home that led to his arrest.

The Van Wert County sheriff says Keber is connected only to the Sunday morning arson of the one home.

Keber was charged with one felony count of aggravated arson.

Van Wert officials say the Ohio Fire Marshal is investigating the other fires in the area. If anyone has information on the other Van Wert County fires or has seen any suspicious activity, call the State Fire Marshal tip line at 800-589-2728, Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-3866, or the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office website.

