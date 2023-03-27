New program looking to help school districts with students potentially dealing with trauma

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is launching a new program to help children after a possible traumatic experience.

The program is called Handle with Care. It will notify teachers and administrators at a child’s school about the potential trauma, while also respecting the students’ privacy.

If a child is on the scene of a situation where police are involved, officers will put the student’s name into a system that will contact school administrators. The admiration would then make sure teachers know to handle the student with care and compassion.

“I thought it was a ‘no brainer’ for us,” Grant County Sheriff Del Garcia said. “What better thing can we do to help protect children. I was a school resource officer last year before I was elected to sheriff, kids are near and dear to my heart and as a sheriff’s department we want to do everything that we can to make sure that our children are safe.”

The program would also provide mental health resources to the child. Sheriff Garcia says he’s working on launching even more programs in the future to help the community.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.