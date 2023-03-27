New program looking to help school districts with students potentially dealing with trauma

New program looking to help school districts with students potentially dealing with trauma
New program looking to help school districts with students potentially dealing with trauma(WPTA)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is launching a new program to help children after a possible traumatic experience.

The program is called Handle with Care. It will notify teachers and administrators at a child’s school about the potential trauma, while also respecting the students’ privacy.

If a child is on the scene of a situation where police are involved, officers will put the student’s name into a system that will contact school administrators. The admiration would then make sure teachers know to handle the student with care and compassion.

“I thought it was a ‘no brainer’ for us,” Grant County Sheriff Del Garcia said. “What better thing can we do to help protect children. I was a school resource officer last year before I was elected to sheriff, kids are near and dear to my heart and as a sheriff’s department we want to do everything that we can to make sure that our children are safe.”

The program would also provide mental health resources to the child. Sheriff Garcia says he’s working on launching even more programs in the future to help the community.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Olympic volleyball player, Lloy Ball arrest with OWI on Friday.
Former Olympian Lloy Ball charged with drunk driving
Police reported Scottie Morris was found safe Friday.
Police: Missing Eaton teen found safe
Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the scene of a crash...
“Thousand-yard stare:” Officer recounts Adams Co. DUI crash that injured two Bluffton teens
ISP looking for driver of on hit-and-run crash
ISP looking for driver of on hit-and-run outside of Auburn
Fort Wayne native Samuel Harness advances to Hollywood Week on American Idol.
FW native Samuel Harness advances to Hollywood Week on American Idol

Latest News

American Idol finalist, Wabash native Zachariah Smith to visit Wabash High School Thursday
Indiana State Police held a press conference Sunday to announce an update in the case.
Police: Indiana remains are those of man missing since 2018
31-year-old Scott Keber
One arrested, police searchng for tips in Van Wert Co. fires
Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the scene of a crash...
“Thousand-yard stare:” Officer recounts Adams Co. DUI crash that injured two Bluffton teens