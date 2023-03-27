New charges filed against former Huntington U track coach

Nicholas Johnson
Nicholas Johnson(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - New charges have been filed against the former Huntington University women’s cross country coach who was fired following inappropriate conduct with a student.

Online court records show Nicholas Johnson is now facing additional sexual battery and battery charges, filed on Monday.

Johnson was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 150 days to be served under electronic monitoring in February of 2022 after pleading guilty to identity deception. He had previously faced two counts of child seduction and one count of kidnapping and identity deception, but the charges were dropped in a plea deal.

His arrest followed accusations that Johnson used a phony email account to communicate with a child and took the victim out of state without her parents’ knowledge.

Since then, a civil lawsuit has been filed by two former athletes claiming Johnson sexually harassed them and injected them with an unknown substance.

CROSSING THE LINE: Attorney representing former Huntington University athletes detail abuse allegations

Additional details surrounding the newly-filed charges have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

