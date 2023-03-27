Mobile outreach initiative started to get local parents supplies, resources

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new outreach initiative for area parents is hitting the road!

Monday, Healthier Moms and Babies launched their mobile outreach initiative with the introduction of The Hopper.

The group says The Hopper is a van that that will help them reach the right person at the right time.

So what will The Hopper do?

It will help the organization provide baby supplies to parents as well as connect them to resources and education opportunities. The organization notes that these vital baby supplies come from donations.

“Last year, we had 75 sites that collected diapers for us and we raised over 100,000 diapers, so we’re really hoping to beat that record. So, if you’re interested in becoming a community-wide diaper drop-off spot, you can come to our website and we have information on how you can do that,” Paige Wilkins, executive director, says.

This year, the diaper drive will be from June 6 through 17.

Healthier Moms and Babies leaders say they are also looking for diaper sorters. Without them, they say they won’t be able to distribute the diapers.

If you’re interested in lending a hand, visit their website here.

