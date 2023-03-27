Mobile outreach initiative started to get local parents supplies, resources

Healthier Moms and Babies unveil "The Hopper", a mobile outreach vehicle.
Healthier Moms and Babies unveil "The Hopper", a mobile outreach vehicle.(Staff)
By Ana Ehinger and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new outreach initiative for area parents is hitting the road!

Monday, Healthier Moms and Babies launched their mobile outreach initiative with the introduction of The Hopper.

The group says The Hopper is a van that that will help them reach the right person at the right time.

So what will The Hopper do?

It will help the organization provide baby supplies to parents as well as connect them to resources and education opportunities. The organization notes that these vital baby supplies come from donations.

“Last year, we had 75 sites that collected diapers for us and we raised over 100,000 diapers, so we’re really hoping to beat that record. So, if you’re interested in becoming a community-wide diaper drop-off spot, you can come to our website and we have information on how you can do that,” Paige Wilkins, executive director, says.

This year, the diaper drive will be from June 6 through 17.

Healthier Moms and Babies leaders say they are also looking for diaper sorters. Without them, they say they won’t be able to distribute the diapers.

If you’re interested in lending a hand, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FW Philharmonic to play for the first time Friday since strike

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic say they will be performing at the Fort Wayne Ballet’s performances of Swan Lake March 24-26.

Community

Local Vietnam Veterans to be honored for Nat. Vietnam Vets Day

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Organizers with the Vietnam National Memorial Shrine and Museum say they will be holding a tribute event this weekend.

Community

Dozens of new homes to be built in Fort Wayne’s Renaissance neighborhood

Updated: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
The City of Fort Wayne says it will continue its partnership with Habitat for Humanity as it announces plans to build dozens of new homes in the city’s Renaissance Pointe neighborhood.

News

Homestead high jumper medals at New Balance Nationals despite stolen gear

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
Despite his stolen gear, Ethan Widenhoefer was able to medal and earn All-American title at Nationals.

Latest News

Community

Yats, Chicken Salad Chick, more coming to Jefferson Pointe

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Jefferson Pointe has announced several new additions to the shopping center—some of which are brand new to the Summit City.

Community

Taste of the Arts Festival returns to Fort Wayne this summer

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Art lovers and culture seekers, look no further than the Taste of the Arts Festival that is returning to Fort Wayne this summer.

Community

City announces days for spring brown leaf bag collection

Updated: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Get ready for some spring cleaning!

News

City councilors uncomfortable with plan to change fee for police video

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
Tuesday, City Council members began to consider a change in how much is charged to see Fort Wayne police video, including dash cam and body cam footage.

Community

Winning Hoosier Lottery jackpot ticket sold in Lafayette

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Hoosier Lottery says ‘CA$H 5′ tickets should be checked carefully as one buyer has matched all the numbers in Friday’s jackpot drawing.

Community

Gigi’s Playhouse celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
March 21st is World Down Syndrome Day and Gigi’s Playhouse says it’s a cause for celebration.