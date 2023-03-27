Missing boy found safe, town of Eaton breathes sigh of relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After a week of prayers hoping for a safe return, the small town of Eaton is relieved this story didn’t end in tragedy.

You’ll remember that search efforts for 14-year-old Scottie Morris began just over a week ago in Eaton, about an hour south of Fort Wayne.

In a Facebook post, Eaton Police confirmed Morris was found by an officer Friday night. They did not say what led to his discovery, only that he was taken to the ER as a precaution and that he’s been placed in a safe space with child protective services.

According to police, the teen went missing after his parents punished Scottie making him wear a shirt with demeaning words written on the front. After a week of looking, the community gathered for a prayer vigil, hoping for the best. One of the women behind the event says they were over the moon once they found out their prayers were answered.

Here is the latest post about Scottie Morris which was posted Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.