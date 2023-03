FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets won two of three home games in their weekend series against the Rapid City Rush, following a 4-3 victory on Sunday night.

The Komets visit Kalamazoo on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne next plays at home against the South Carolina Stingrays on April 1, Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

