Investigation into Grant County OB-GYN widens

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - We are learning more about the former Grant County doctor accused of sexually assaulting and taking inappropriate pictures of patients.

“I’ve handled these types of cases for two decades, and what stands out to me in this one is a couple of things, the magnitude, the numbers who had no idea that it would be this staggering,” Attorney Stephanie Cassman said.

Stephanie Cassman is an attorney representing several of Moore’s former patients.

She says more than 100 women have come forward since accusations were first made public.

Cassman says calls from Grant County doctor’s former patients have been coming in daily.

“We have witnesses that were delivered by Dr. Moore, who later sexually assaulted them in their first pregnancy,” Cassman said.

Dr. Moore pleaded the fifth during a hearing Thursday with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board.

During that hearing, former patients testified about experiences of Moore assaulting them.

Cassman said that Moore was a physician and OB-GYN in Grant County for over three decades.

She says the patient’s making the accusation include minors.

She also accused Marion General Hospital of ignoring complaints.

“That when reports and complaints are made that are ignored, that’s why he’s permitted to keep doing it,” Cassman said. “Marion General Hospital had numerous complaints of very concerning behavior about Dr. Moore, including photographs of women’s genitalia on his cell phone. Nurses reported that he would have erections during vaginal delivery.”

The Indiana State Police Department is investigating Dr. Moore.

They tell me they obtained his medical records and urge any former patients to come forward if they have concerns.

Cassman’s lawsuit is also working on a civil suit.

“We rely on doctors to do the right thing, and that’s what’s best for our health and never dreamed they would be victimized in that way by someone who had power over them, particularly at that moment when they are unclothed and laying on an examination table,” Cassman said.

Cassman’s law firm of Wagner Reese says if you or someone you know had an inappropriate encounter with Moore or are a former patient who is concerned, contact the office at 765-204-1411 or visit their website.

Former patients can call the Indiana State Police Peru District 16 at 765-473-6666.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office to determine charges. None have been filed at this time.

We did reach out to Marion General for comment and were told to “call back on Monday.”

We also contacted Moore’s attorney’s office, and await hearing back.

