Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested on domestic battery charges

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Sunday by Marion police.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Jalen Ward was arrested by the Marion Police Department on domestic battery and strangulation charges.

Officials say they “take these accusations seriously” and will complete a “thorough” internal investigation.

They say Ward has been placed on administrative leave while “criminal and internal investigations are being completed.”

The department says they cannot provide other information since the investigation is still in the “early stages.”

