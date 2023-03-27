FW native Samuel Harness advances to Hollywood Week on American Idol

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - What a way to make your home state and hometown proud.

Fort Wayne native and former contestant of The Voice Samuel Harness posted to his social media pages late Sunday night that he received “the golden ticket” and will move on to Hollywood Week on American Idol.

It’s such an honor and a surreal moment to receive a golden ticket, much less receive a standing ovation from all three judges. I’m excited to represent Fort Wayne again on the big screen.

According to the entertainment newsmagazine TV Insider, Hollywood Week consists of each hopeful “identifying who they are as an artist.”

TV Insider also says contestants must choose a genre, including pop, country, and R&B. Each hopeful then performs head-to-head with a song they selected.

RELATED: Samuel Harness to headline WBOI’s free St. Patrick’s Day event at ‘The Clyde’

BolaVIP says some notable former contestants of American Idol will return as mentors, such as Jordin Sparks, David Archuleta, and Catie Turner. There will reportedly be seven mentors for this year’s Hollywood Week.

The episode, officials say, will air Sunday, April 2, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.