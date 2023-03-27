Carroll High School student’s artwork featured on set of The Today Show

By Jessica Walter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Carroll High School Senior Bayan Yunis says she was shocked when she received word from a friend that her self-portrait was on the set of The Today Show.

She began her photography journey eight years ago as a subject for her sister’s photography projects. Now she does it all on her own.

She’s gained an impressive collection of Scholastic Art and Writing awards over the past few years. This year, she submitted 18 pieces to the nationally recognized competition. Her primary submission was a portfolio titled, “My Own Muse.” It received gold, an award only given to eight students across the country.

Bayan received over a dozen awards in this year’s competition. She says she uses her own experiences and insecurities to inspire her photography.

Nicole Croy, Bayan’s photography teacher at Carroll High School, says she has loved seeing Bayan grow as an artist over the years.

“Her work is just so mature. One thing that I really love about Bayan is that she is always willing to put down her own work down and help every other student in the class,” Croy said.

