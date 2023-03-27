Blackhawk basketball speaks on special state champion group

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Blackhawk Christian seniors knew what it felt like to win a state championship, but this time it was their time to shine in an IHSAA 2A title-sealing victory over No. 1 Linton-Stockwood on Saturday afternoon.

The Braves battled back from an 11-point deficit to win a third state championship in program history and a third in just the past five years.

