Blackhawk basketball speaks on special state champion group

By Chris Ryan
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Blackhawk Christian seniors knew what it felt like to win a state championship, but this time it was their time to shine in an IHSAA 2A title-sealing victory over No. 1 Linton-Stockwood on Saturday afternoon.

The Braves battled back from an 11-point deficit to win a third state championship in program history and a third in just the past five years.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24
Indiana State Police held a press conference Sunday to announce an update in the case.
Police: Indiana remains are those of man missing since 2018
Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the scene of a crash...
“Thousand-yard stare:” Officer recounts Adams Co. DUI crash that injured two Bluffton teens
Former Olympic volleyball player, Lloy Ball arrest with OWI on Friday.
Former Olympian Lloy Ball charged with drunk driving
Police reported Scottie Morris was found safe Friday.
Police: Missing Eaton teen found safe

Latest News

Komets win weekend series over Rush
Komets topple Rush, 4-3, win weekend series
Komets win 6-3
Komets break losing streak, beat Rush 6-3
Southwood Falls just Short in State
Southwood’s Cinderella run falls short in state title
Blackhawk Christian wins third state title in five years
Blackhawk Christian wins third state title in five years