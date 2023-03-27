Bill banning gender-affirming care for children passes House

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Lawmakers on Monday passed a controversial bill out of the Indiana House that would ban all gender-affirming care for Hoosier children.

With a vote of 65-to-30, the bill is now heading back to the Senate for concurrence before going to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk. The legislation would ban doctors from providing gender-affirming health care like puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy to those under 18.

While the bill was in the House Public Health Committee last week, people from around the state attended related hearings to share their thoughts. Bill advocates argue it could protect a child from making a decision they might regret later in life, while those against it say the bill takes away a parent’s right to choose care for their child, and instead inserts the control of the state.

In a media release, the Indiana ACLU says similar measures limiting transgender health care have been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

