Bill banning gender-affirming care for children now heads to governor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Lawmakers on Monday passed a controversial bill out of the Indiana House that would ban all gender-affirming care for Hoosier children.

With a vote of 65-to-30, the bill is now heading to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk. The legislation would ban doctors from providing gender-affirming health care like puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy to those under 18.

While the bill was in the House Public Health Committee last week, people from around the state attended related hearings to share their thoughts. Bill advocates argue it could protect a child from making a decision they might regret later in life, while those against it say the bill takes away a parent’s right to choose care for their child, and instead inserts the control of the state.

In a media release, the Indiana ACLU says similar measures limiting transgender health care have been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“This bill will ban medically necessary, lifesaving care for transgender youth — care that the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association say is essential for some youth. This bill has nothing to do with caring for kids and everything to do with an attempt to erase, stigmatize, and shame a community. Yet, it’s our elected leaders who should be ashamed for advancing their hateful agenda. Trans people will not be erased today, not tomorrow, not ever. Because they are resilient, and they belong in Indiana. Planned Parenthood sees you, we love you and we will never stop fighting for you.”

