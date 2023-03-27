American Idol finalist, Wabash native Zachariah Smith to visit Wabash High School Thursday

WABASH, Ind. (WPTA) - Wabash native and American Idol contestant Zachariah Smith is returning to his old stomping grounds at Wabash Sr. High School before the American Idol finals.

They say this will be his last stop before performing at the American Idol finals in Hollywood. Organizers say Smith will also speak with students about his journey from high school to American Idol.

School officials say Smith will perform for students Thursday, March 30, at 12:15 p.m.

Officials say the general public is not allowed to attend this event.

