Wabash City Schools’ present ‘The Lion King’ in two languages

WABASH, Ind. (WPTA) - Students with the Wabash City Schools’ Dual Language Immersion Program will be taking the stage for a unique performance of ‘The Lion King.’

Students will be acting and singing and performing the play in both English and Spanish.

Students have been rehearsing since October and students’ makeup and costumes are professionally done.

Organizers say this is something both fun and educational for the kids.

“Providing this for our students to become bilingual, bi-literate, bicultural, so when they go out into the workforce, they have skills that other people don’t have,” director of global citizenship Sarah Delgadillo said. “So that’s really the drive for Wabash. We are trying to create the next generation workforce that’s bilingual, bi-literate, bicultural.”

This is the first year the program has done a play.

Saturday night’s performance starts at 7 p.m. at the Wabash Middle School Auditorium.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for students and are sold at the door.

Sunday’s performance starts at 2 p.m.

