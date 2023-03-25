Police: Missing Eaton teen found safe

Police reported Scottie Morris was found safe Friday.
Police reported Scottie Morris was found safe Friday.(Source: Indiana Silver Alert via CNN)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Eaton report a teenage boy missing for eight days was found safe Friday.

Authorities posted a message on social media saying 14-year-old Scottie Morris was being checked out by medics. Police did not say where he was found or what led to the discovery.

Local and state authorities searched for the boy since he vanished on March 16 from his home in the small Delaware County town. Dog teams were called in and authorities searched rivers and ponds. Police also searched vacant homes in hopes of finding him in hiding.

On Thursday, residents held a prayer vigil to mark one week since his disappearance.

Police said they would conduct interviews to understand what led to the boys disappearance.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck driver escaped with only minor injuries after a large piece of metal flew through his...
Truck driver hurt after chunk of metal flies through windshield on I-69
Couple rescued after getting stuck in high water at Monroeville and Whittern roads.
Couple rescued after getting stuck in high water in Allen County
Heavily armed police prepare to enter a home believed to be housing a man wanted on numerous...
Police surround home in search of ‘high risk’ suspect
Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the scene of a crash...
Woman charged, warrant issued in drunk driving crash that injured two Bluffton teens
Jefferson Pointe
Yats, Chicken Salad Chick, more coming to Jefferson Pointe

Latest News

Blackhawk Christian High School during the basketball team's pep rally on Wednesday afternoon.
Blackhawk Christian basketball back at state
Blackhawk Christian vying for another state championship
Blackhawk Christian vying for another state championship
Southwood basketball heads back to a state title game for the first time, since 2018.
Southwood’s Cinderella Story to Class 1A State Title game
Southwood's improbable trip back to state
Southwood's improbable trip back to state