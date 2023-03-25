Police: Missing Eaton teen found safe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Eaton report a teenage boy missing for eight days was found safe Friday.

Authorities posted a message on social media saying 14-year-old Scottie Morris was being checked out by medics. Police did not say where he was found or what led to the discovery.

Local and state authorities searched for the boy since he vanished on March 16 from his home in the small Delaware County town. Dog teams were called in and authorities searched rivers and ponds. Police also searched vacant homes in hopes of finding him in hiding.

On Thursday, residents held a prayer vigil to mark one week since his disappearance.

Police said they would conduct interviews to understand what led to the boys disappearance.

This story is developing and will be updated.

