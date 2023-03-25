Man dead following an early morning shooting in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - A man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department officers were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on the reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Walter Carpenter, 40, lying inside suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to Marion Health and later transported to a Fort Wayne hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police have not shared information about what led to the shooting or any suspects in the case.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call detectives at 765-668-4417, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS.

