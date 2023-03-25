ISP looking for driver of on hit-and-run outside of Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police are looking for more information after a hit-and-run crash caused “extensive” damage to a rest park on I-69.

Police say the crash happened on March 18 between midnight and 8 a.m. at the I-69 rest park south of Auburn. The vehicle drove through the grounds of the Auburn rest park and crashed into a nearby transformer and power meter before leaving the scene.

A piece of the vehicle’s plastic air deflector, along with the bottom front bumper of the vehicle was left behind at the scene.

Police say they are looking for Chevrolet models from 2003 to 2007, Silverado, Suburban, Tahoe, and Avalanche.

The damage is estimated to be more than $20,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post main line at 260-432-8661 or email brumple@isp.in.gov

