Former Olympic volleyball player, Lloy Ball arrest with OWI

ASHLEY, Ind. (WPTA) - Former Olympian and current girls’ volleyball coach at Angola High School, was arrested for driving intoxicated.

Police say Lloy Ball, 51, was operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to the Ashley-Hudson Police Department, on Friday, at 6:30 pm officers were notified of a report that an impaired driver traveling north on I-69.

Officers found the vehicle matching the description near the Ashley-Hudson exit on I-69.

Police say they followed the vehicle and observed it weaving within the lane multiple times and crossing the rumble strips on the edge of the highway.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop and suspected Ball was operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

Ball agreed to a chemical test and the results showed he had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

Ball was taken into custody and charged with one county of operating while intoxicated greater than .15 and operating while intoxicated endangerment.

This is not the first time Bal has faced operating while intoxicated.

Court documents show he has faced two separate misdemeanor charges in 1993 and 2011.

